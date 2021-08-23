Police: Crash in suburban Kansas City kills 6-year-old girl

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A crash in suburban Kansas City killed a 6-year-old girl and seriously injured several others, including a 4-year-old boy, officials there said.

The crash happened Friday night in Excelsior Springs, when a car went off the right side of the road, hit a parked pickup truck and then traveled into a field before coming to rest in a brush pile, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A 6-year-old girl inside the car died at the scene, investigators said. The 24-year-old driver, two 18-year-old passengers and a 4-year-old boy in the car were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.