Winners + Losers from Carolina's Preseason Loss to Ravens

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 3 days ago

Carolina fell to Baltimore on Saturday by a 20-3 score at Bank of America Stadium. Despite the offensive struggles in the 2nd half, there were some good things that came out of this weekend's game. Take a look at who I believe came out of this week as winners and who hurt their chances of keeping their job.

Winners - QB Will Grier, WR Shi Smith, LB Frankie Luvu, S Sean Chandler

Grier had his best game since entering the NFL by completing 11 of 13 passes for 144 yards. He looks comfortable, confident, and poised from the first snap on. This felt like a game where Grier knew he was not only playing for a roster spot but his job as well. Had he went out there and struggled mightily, it would have likely spelled the end for him in Carolina. Now, he's got a real shot at winning the backup job.

Shi Smith has shown flashes of explosiveness throughout the first two games of the preseason. He caught two passes for 35 yards against Baltimore and nearly reeled in a deep ball down the sidelines but came down out of bounds. He continues to make his case for why he should not only be on the roster but be a key contributor in the passing game behind DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, and Terrace Marshall.

On the other side of the ball, no one has impressed me more than Frankie Luvu. He was a decent linebacker with the Jets and you could see that his best football was still ahead of him. That said, I didn't expect things to click this quickly for him. Learning a new defense and playing with a bunch of new guys can take some time to get used to. Luvu is just flying to the ball and making sure he's in on every play. He was super active against Baltimore recording 3 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 PBU, and one forced fumble.

Like Luvu, Sean Chandler always seems to be around the ball. He's made plays in the secondary all training camp long and that has carried over into the preseason games. He recovered Luvu's forced fumble in the first half and also tallied five tackles and one pass breakup. His chances of making the roster continue to increase.

Losers - QB PJ Walker, RB Spencer Brown, K Joey Slye

Walker did have a pretty sizeable lead for the backup QB role but that lead has since shrunk. He had a pretty forgettable day at the field on Saturday going just 1/8 for a grand total of eight yards. If you go back to his final drive of the Colts preseason game, he's now on a stretch of 1/15. Things have snowballed out of control for Walker lately.

Spencer Brown was someone who Matt Rhule has been excited about throughout training camp but he was basically a non-factor on Saturday and part of that had to do with limited opportunities. He rushed the ball four times for just two yards. This doesn't completely knock him out of the running back room picture for the regular season but it didn't help that he had very few chances to tote the rock.

Joey Slye missed a 37-yard field goal in the first half and then bounced back by nailing a 41-yarder. Slye had some struggles a year ago and those same issues of inconsistency have resurfaced. I wouldn't be shocked to see the Panthers bring in some competition of Slye ahead of this week's game vs Pittsburgh.

