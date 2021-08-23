Over 200 University of Virginia students are unenrolled after not complying with the school’s vaccine mandate

The University of Virginia has unenrolled over 200 students who have chosen to not comply with the vaccine requirement for the fall semester.

238 students in total were unenrolled, 49 of them being enrolled in fall classes.

The rest who were not enrolled led the school to think they maybe planned to not return anyway.

Students may re-enroll if they choose to comply with the vaccine requirement or submit the appropriate exemption by Wednesday this week.

