The Chair Gave Holland Taylor a Crash Course in Chaucer

This interview discusses the events of the finale of The Chair. Be aware!. Every college English department needs a medieval-studies professor who’s just so excited to tell you about all the fart jokes in Chaucer. On Netflix’s The Chair, that crucial role is filled by Holland Taylor’s Joan Hambling, who has been with the fictional Pembroke University for several decades, and acts as a friend and mentor to Sandra Oh’s Ji-Yoon Kim. Things get more complicated once Ji-Yoon becomes the chair of their department, however. The university sees Joan as a dead weight, given that her enrollments are low and her student evaluations are terrible, which puts the two of them at odds. Plus, Ji-Yoon’s relationship drama distracts her from helping Joan get out from the new tiny office in the gym where she’s been reassigned.