YouTube’s monetization program now has 2 million creators, paid $30 billion over last three years

By Abner Li
9to5Google
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe YouTube Partner Program (YPP) launched over 14 years ago to allow video monetization, and the Google company is now celebrating 2 million creators. Those 2 million creators are located around the world, with Google calling YPP “one of the largest drivers of the creator economy” since its launch in May of 2007. In 2020, the number of new YouTube channels joining the monetization program doubled compared to the year before.

9to5google.com

