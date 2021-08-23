YouTube’s monetization program now has 2 million creators, paid $30 billion over last three years

YouTube is the world’s most visited video-sharing website, and one of the front pages of the internet. On average each visitor spends around 20 minutes per day on the site. It’s also owned by Alphabet, the umbrella company that operates the leading Google search engine, and handles most of our email through Gmail. Trying to prevent Google from knowing about you is difficult given its ubiquity, but if you want to keep your YouTube habits separate from your banking details, search history and work email, there are some workarounds.