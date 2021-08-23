Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Nice v Marseille descends into chaos as fans heap more shame on Ligue 1

The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKasper Dolberg walked down the tunnel, removed his shirt and ruefully shook his head. The Nice striker’s reaction reflected the thoughts of nearly everyone watching. There were still 15 minutes remaining of Marseille’s trip to Nice on Sunday night, but the Danish international, whose stunning chested finish had lit up the game minutes earlier, had not been substituted or injured. He had simply left the pitch in disgust as events descended into farce and humiliation for French football.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dimitri Payet
Person
Luan Peres
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Nice V Marseille#Danish#French#Allianz#The Nice Ultras#Lfp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSchatsports.com

Nice-Marseille suspended after fans rush field

The Ligue 1 clash between Nice and Marseille was suspended in the second half due to serious crowd trouble on Sunday after Marseille players clashed with home fans, who pelted them with missiles and came onto the pitch. Nice supporters threw water bottles at Marseille forward Dimitri Payet when he...
SoccerThe Big Lead

Huge Brawl Breaks Out During Nice-Marseille Match As Fans Storm Field

Another day, more horrendous fan behavior. This time supporters of French soccer club Nice got involved. Dimitri Payet was minding his own business attempting to take a corner kick his Marseille club had earned. As he moved to the corner of the pitch, he was hit in the head with a bottle thrown by Nice fans. Payet was visibly angry and launched the projectile back into the crowd. Then all hell broke loose.
SoccerPosted by
Fox News

Nice-Marseille game abandoned after fan violence

A French league soccer match between Nice and Marseille was abandoned on Sunday when the visiting team refused to restart the game after home fans earlier threw projectiles and invaded the field. Unverified photos on social media showed at least three players were injured. The match had initially been suspended...
Soccergoal.com

Nice-Marseille punishments assessed after pitch invasion chaos

The LFP has reacted to violent scenes on Sunday that led to the abandonment of a Ligue 1 match. The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) has determined that Nice's next match will take place behind closed doors following the chaos that marred Sunday's meeting with Marseille. Referee Benoit Bastien was...
Premier LeagueESPN

Chelsea and Lukaku too good for Arsenal, Ronaldo drama at Juventus, Nice-Marseille brawl, more

What a weekend of fun we had across Europe! There were big wins for Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League, a big fight in Ligue 1 that will resonate for some time, and some off-field drama involving Cristiano Ronaldo's status at Juventus. Also we saw Barcelona, Man United and Real Madrid battle to frustrating draws, a bit of good luck for Atletico Madrid and some mild panic (maybe) for Bundesliga front-runners Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.
Socceractionnewsnow.com

Nice vs. Marseille: French top-flight league match abandoned after fans invade pitch and clash with players

A top-flight French league game between Nice and Marseille was abandoned on Sunday after fans invaded the pitch and a mass brawl broke out, involving players and staff. "The game between Nice and Marseille on Sunday evening ended prematurely as — following disturbances on the pitch involving home fans and players that led to an interruption of more than an hour — the game was not played to a finish," said Ligue 1 on its website.
UEFApunditarena.com

Nice v Marseille match abandoned after serious crowd trouble

The Ligue 1 clash between Nice and Olympique Marseille was abandoned in the 75th minute on Sunday after serious crowd trouble as Marseille players clashed with home fans who pelted them with missiles and stormed onto the pitch. Nice supporters threw water bottles as Marseille were about to take a...
Soccertalesbuzz.com

Scary brawl breaks out in Marseille-Nice Ligue 1 soccer game

Chaos erupted at a Ligue 1 soccer game in France between Nice and Marseille after fans jumped over the barrier and engaged in a scary brawl with players and stadium security. It all began in the 74th minute of the match, when Marseille’s Dimitri Payet lined up to take a corner kick. A fan from the Nice supporter section threw a full water bottle onto the field, striking Payet in the back of the head and knocking him to the ground.
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Nice vs Marseille: Chaos of fans storming pitch caught by supporter in stands

Footage filmed from the stands at the Allianz Riviera stadium shows the chaos as Nice fans stormed the pitch to attack Marseille players on Sunday evening. The incident, which has since been declared “an insult” to football by French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu, was sparked by Dimitri Payet throwing a bottle back into the crowd.
UEFAsportingpedia.com

Marseille vs St Etienne Preview, Tips and Odds

Stade Velodrome will host the game of Ligue 1’s 4th round between Marseille and St Etienne scheduled for Saturday. Marseille are currently sitting on 8th place in the standings with four points, but are yet to learn what the French football governing body will decide about the abandoned match against Nice. St Etienne are down to 11th spot on three points.
Premier Leaguetheloadout.com

Best wingers in FIFA 22

Wingers are some of the most important players in your FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, and when you find one who fits, the chances are that you will not only use them in the starting XI for a long time, but will probably keep them around as a super sub too. We’re looking at you, Adama Traore and Lucas Moura.

Comments / 0

Community Policy