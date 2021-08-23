IBM unveils new chip designed to detect fraud with AI
IBM is releasing details of its new Telum Processor, designed to bring deep learning to enterprise workloads and help address fraud in real-time. Telum is IBM's first processor to contain on-chip acceleration for AI inferencing while a transaction is taking place. Three years in development, the breakthrough of this new on-chip hardware acceleration is designed to help customers achieve business insights across banking, finance, trading, insurance applications and customer interactions.betanews.com
