IBM unveils new chip designed to detect fraud with AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2021-- Motivo ®, Inc., developer of AI-enabled chip design and data analytics solutions, today announced it raised a $12 million Series A financing round led by Intel ® Capital, along with other new investors Storm Ventures and Seraph Group as well as participation from Inventus Capital and other existing investors that include multiple IC industry C-suite executives. This financing follows earlier seed rounds of $8 million, bringing total capital raised to $20 million. With this oversubscribed funding round, Motivo is set to take significant strides to deliver on its vision of using its AI-driven solutions to reduce by a factor of 10 today’s time and cost to design and ramp yield on the next generation of chips. The company plans to apply the funding to scale the business and double the team within the next 12 months.