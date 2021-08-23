Cancel
IBM unveils new chip designed to detect fraud with AI

By Ian Barker
Beta News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIBM is releasing details of its new Telum Processor, designed to bring deep learning to enterprise workloads and help address fraud in real-time. Telum is IBM's first processor to contain on-chip acceleration for AI inferencing while a transaction is taking place. Three years in development, the breakthrough of this new on-chip hardware acceleration is designed to help customers achieve business insights across banking, finance, trading, insurance applications and customer interactions.

