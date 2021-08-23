Cancel
Clemson, SC

Re: Paging Joe21! Haven't seen him post lately

 4 days ago

God bless you Joe! Prayers that you kick those pesky health "issues" real soon!. Praying you heal perfectly Joe. Joe, I hope you are better soon. Prayers. I look for Joe to be honored on the Clemson field during a tv timeout at some point in this season. If this isn’t in the works yet maybe someone with connections can get this in the works. I don’t think there are many centennial Clemson fans around. He is truly special. I don’t even know the man but I can say his stories and posts have brought me peace and joy at times.

Georgia StateNCAA.com

Georgia vs. Clemson: Time, TV channel, preview for top-5 college football game

No. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Clemson, two of college football’s premier programs, meet in a highly anticipated matchup in Week 1 of the college football season. When the ball kicks off at 7:30 p.m. in Charlotte on Sept. 4, two top-5 teams play in a rare early season matchup. Usually out-of-conference teams of this stature don’t meet until the College Football Playoff or New Year’s Six Bowl.
College Sportssportswar.com

WVU should've been in the ACC since 2011

Would like to see WVU jump to the AAC. Why stay in a depleted Big 12. ** -- cricket77 08/26/2021 7:10PM. I'm probably in a minority but I would rather have them come... -- Ashcreek Hokie 08/27/2021 10:16AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please...
College Sportschatsports.com

College football's Bottom 10 is back -- and as bad as ever

[Editor's note: The 2021 college football season is upon us and it's bringing the Bottom 10 with it, featuring a slew of old favorites like Kansas and UTEP, along with a Power 5 cameo from the entire Big 12.]. Inspirational thought(s) of the week:. Is this the way to normal?
NFLtigernet.com

Re: Is there an active page that tracks Tigers in the pros?

I love checking up on former Tigers, but don't have time to watch many NFL games. Is there a one-stop place to see where all former Clemson players are in the pros? I have this saved in my favorites from three years ago, but if there were something that were updated on a regular basis, that would be great.
College Sportstigernet.com

Surprised I haven't seen any threads about LSU and the Cookie Monster?

They have had a quick fall from an electric year! Really surprised people haven't talked about all the negative publicity surrounding their program. Where to start? The NCAA and Title IX investigations, the misconduct and mishandling of rape allegations on the football team, the 1-&-done Bo Pellini with a $4mil buyout after going 5-5 a year after a natty? Or the transfers of two great players like left guard Rosenthal (I think went to Kentucky) and Arik Gilbert going to Uga. Both players presumed to be 1st round draft picks.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: They wouldn't have canceled last year if it was a loss...

Like it will be this year. They won't cancel any...I assure you. I wouldn't go that far to say they wouldn't have canceled last yeas if it had been a loss. A one-zero is better than 55-3 score showing on the score board!!!! With that, I believe they would have canceled last, and they may cancel this year to give Clemson more time to cool off!!!
NFLtigernet.com

Re: Sucks but I ain't mad at him

You don’t by the depth chart really? With the whole sell your brand, new contract deal for 6 to 7 figure deal, and you don’t think a year waiting playing a few snaps here and there isn’t losing money over starting job. Please these kids see the DOLLAR SIGNS now they know how much potentially backing up a year or two is losing big time money if you can ball. Good Luck to him, but if you don’t see the whole sitting and transferring portal becoming more of an issue in keeping and recruiting talented depth your crazy.
Musictigernet.com

Re: Having Seen The Aggie Band, These Guys Would Be Cool to See

Very cool! Would love to see the Tigers play the real USC. Re: Having Seen The Aggie Band, These Guys Would Be Cool to See. That will always hold a special place in my own heart because it's Easley HS's fight song as well (or at least it was when I was in school and in band, lol). We never played the fanfare, just Fight On!, but I've seen home video of past Easley bands playing the fanfare, too.
Clemson, SC247Sports

Clemson defensive end Justin Foster explains road back to football

Following Clemson's practice on Tuesday, defensive end Justin Foster met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "It's great. I didn't think I would be back out here. A lot of doctor appointments, a lot of discussions with coach (Swinney) and many other people. I kept the faith, happy to be out here and I'm having a great time."
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: yeah - don't they have to wear their "Light colored" jerseys

I'm pretty sure that the home team can allow the visitor to wear their colored jersey. According to 92.9 sportstalk radio here in Atlanta...... Georgia will NOT be wearing all-red. Re: TNET: Clemson to wear familiar uniform combo against Georgia. Georgia should wear the 40 year commemorative anniversary patch on...
College Sportschatsports.com

Big Ten, Pac-12 & ACC Forge Alliance

In a direct response to the SEC picking up Texas and Oklahoma, the commissioners of the Big Ten, Pac-12, and ACC formally agreed Tuesday afternoon to sit on the rotting husk of the Big 12 in order to protect their wallets from overreach by the SEC and TV networks. And...
College Sportstigernet.com

This made me excited, until...

The ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 announced 'The Alliance' on Tuesday, a strategic grouping with 41 institutions collaborating on the future evolution of college athletics. Obviously, most fans were excited about the idea of a future with new matchups of teams that normally don't play against each other. Read Update »
NFL247Sports

Everything Notre Dame’s Brian Polian Said on Tuesday

Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian spoke with the media on Tuesday. As expected, he discussed the specialists including the kicking game, punters and return teams. Irish Illustrated was on-site to gather all of the latest that Polian had to say. Here is everything he spoke about. SLIDE 1...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Pitt Game

Can anybody who is going to the Pitt game tell me which sections Clemson fans will be in? I forgot to order through the school so I'm trying to find tickets. I'd like to be as close to the Clemson sections as possible. Thanks in advance.

