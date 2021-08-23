Donald Trump booed at Alabama rally after telling supporters to 'take the vaccines'

For months, journalists including yours truly have posed a question: What would GOP vaccine hesitancy look like if Donald Trump were more forceful in combating it? Trump, despite hailing the manufacturing of the vaccines during his administration, spent months conspicuously declining to actually tell people to get them — or to disclose that he himself got vaccinated. Trump eventually told people on a few occasions to take the vaccine. But polls show that most of the unvaccinated don’t know Trump has been inoculated and don’t believe he actually supports vaccination.