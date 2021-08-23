Kevin Lee says he would beat Tony Ferguson “so bad” in a rematch: “He’s too far over the hill”
UFC welterweight contender Kevin Lee says that he would beat Tony Ferguson “so bad” in a rematch, suggesting “he’s too far over the hill.”. Ferguson and Lee first met at UFC 216 in October 2018 in an interim UFC lightweight title bout, which “El Cucuy” ended up winning via third-round submission (triangle choke). Since that fight, Ferguson has gone into a decline, having lost his last three fights in a row and not appearing competitive in any of them. Lee, too, has struggled as of late, but given Lee is just 28 and Ferguson is 37, it stands to reason that if one of these two fighters is going to bounce back in their career, it is more likely going to be “The Motown Phenom.”www.bjpenn.com
