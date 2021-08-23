Kevin Lee says he would beat Tony Ferguson “so bad” in a rematch: “He’s too far over the hill”

Kevin Lee thought Mike Perry would have accepted his challenge to fight him on short-notice at UFC on ESPN 30, so he was admittedly frustrated when it did not happen. Lee made the decision to move from lightweight to welterweight for the second time in his professional career and wanted a fight against Perry in what would be his re-introduction to the division. Lee took to social media to see if Perry was ready to go for UFC 264 in July, but was turned down after ‘Platinum’ said he needed more time to prepare. Lee moved on, and accepted a fight against an undefeated welterweight prospect in Sean Brady, but has now lost out on that one twice due to injuries sustained by both parties.