Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Autonomous car insurance drives new opportunities

By Kyle Wiggers
VentureBeat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2017, Kyle Vogt, the founder of GM-backed autonomous car company Cruise, promised that the startup would begin testing driverless vehicles in New York City by 2019. That didn’t come to pass — Cruise put the brakes on the pilot in August 2018 — but driverless cars have scaled significantly in the years since Vogt’s pronouncement. Last month, Ford and Argo AI announced they would work together to launch self-driving cars on Lyft’s ride-hailing network in Miami and Austin, Texas. Motional, a joint venture of Aptiv and Hyundai, plans to start testing autonomous vehicles in Los Angeles following a deployment in Downtown Las Vegas. And Intel’s Mobileye recently became among the first to pilot self-driving cars in New York City, beating rival Cruise to the punch.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driverless Cars#Autonomous Cars#Self Driving Cars#Car Insurance#Autonomous Driving#Gm#Argo Ai#Lyft#Motional#Aptiv#Koop Technologies#Api#Venturebeat#Ubiquity Ventures#Insurtech Company#Aon#Super Cruise#Bluecruise#Propilot Assist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Nissan
Related
Carsmediapost.com

The Future Is Electric, Like It Or Not

Whenever I write a story or column about electric vehicles, there’s always handful of vocal naysayers. As consumers, we have choices, and if some folks want to be the last to own an ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicle, that’s certainly their prerogative. However, their choices are going to become progressively...
EconomyPosted by
Motor1.com

The 12 Best Car Insurance Companies Of 2021

Finding the best car insurance coverage can be frustrating. Every insurer claims to have the lowest price and superior customer service, but they can’t all be the best. To help you get a clear understanding of the car insurance market, we ranked more than 30 popular car insurance companies on the following categories:
CarsThe Verge

Audi’s new autonomous concept car is also sort of a Transformer

Audi released details of a new concept car this week called the Skysphere, a self-driving roadster that can change shape at the touch of a button. The sleek, villainous-looking convertible pairs an electric powertrain with luxury amenities for a result that even Batman would find a bit over the top. Notably, the vehicle features an adaptable wheelbase that can change size based on the driving mode, as well as a digital cockpit with a retractable steering wheel and pedals that stow away when the car drives itself.
New York City, NYStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Self-Driving Car Company to Test a Second Autonomous Vehicle in NYC

Wait a minute — there’s going to be another one of those things out there? And then five more?!. A tech firm that has been quietly testing a single self-driving car on the streets of New York City — which prompted the Department of Transportation to initiate a process to further regulate the testing of such driverless vehicles — is about to deploy a second “look-ma-no-hands” car in Gotham this month, with plans for five more by the end of the year, Streetsblog has learned.
TechnologyAutoweek.com

Watch Plus Testing Level 4 Autonomous Truck without a Driver

A Level 4 autonomous system developed by Plus has been tested on a public road, without a driver behind the wheel of a truck. Driverless trucks are expected to be useful on routes between large warehouses in the coming years, or within warehouse depots. Level 4 robotaxis are current being...
TechnologyAutoExpress

'Autonomous car tech can help you enjoy driving even more'

The amount of technology going into our cars these days provokes much debate and is often criticised. Whether it’s driver distraction or tech we just don’t want that might even let big brother spy on us, there seems to be a natural wariness of technology. But with new tech comes...
Grand Rapids, MImitechnews.com

May Mobility Introduces On-Demand Autonomous Cars To Grand Rapids

ANN ARBOR—The Ann Arbor autonomous vehicle technology and shuttle service provider May Mobility announced the launch of an on-demand autonomous vehicle shuttle service in Grand Rapids. Partners in the effort include the city of Grand Rapids, the New York City-based transit technology provider Via Transportation Inc., and the Zeeland-based automotive...
CarsCleanTechnica

Tricking Driver-Assist Systems On 17 Vehicles — Not Just Teslas

You may remember that test by Consumer Reports that showed that with a little flexibility, patience, and trickery — with some FUD thrown in for spice — one can trick Tesla’s Autopilot into thinking it had a driver when it didn’t. That was apparently some sort of scandal. Although, it’s too bad Consumer Reports didn’t think to test this on all vehicles. Car and Driver did, and the media outlet found some gems. And it certainly didn’t find that any car was immune from having its driver-assist systems abused by people who chose to ignore how they are supposed to be used.
CarsNBC Philadelphia

Tesla, Volta Are EV Owners' Top Picks for Charging Away From Home, JD Power Finds

J.D. Power's first ever survey on electric vehicle charging providers also found that U.S. EV owners are frustrated by a lack of options. Where they do have access to public charging stations, EV owners were most commonly vexed by out of service chargers and long lines, the 2021 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience Public Charging Study found.
CarsCNET

Are Teslas self-driving? No, here's an autonomous car explainer

No, Tesla cars are not self-driving. Not by the SAE Scale of Autonomy's standard. We'll dive into that below. Engineers have come a long way when it comes to driver-assist technologies, but true self-driving cars are still a long way off. Frankly, the disappointment falls on Level 4 self-driving cars.
CarsPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Why the feds are investigating Tesla's Autopilot and what that means for the future of self-driving cars

It’s hard to miss the flashing lights of fire engines, ambulances and police cars ahead of you as you’re driving down the road. But in at least 11 cases in the past three and a half years, Tesla’s Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system did just that. This led to 11 accidents in which Teslas crashed into emergency vehicles or other vehicles at those scenes, resulting in 17 injuries and one death. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration has launched an investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot system in response to the crashes. The incidents took place between January 2018 and July 2021 in Arizona,...
Carsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tesla sells ‘total autonomous driving’, but what is it really?

As US investigators intensify their scrutiny of Tesla’s driver assistance technology, the electric car maker is starting to have another problem: complaints among customers that they have been sold an additional driver assistance option that does not work as it was publicized. Over the years, Tesla owners have paid up...
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

FREMONT, Calif. (Reuters) -Self-driving startups like Cruise and Pony.ai have begun testing their driverless cars in some parts of California in the past year, with an additional feature: Human operators. While there is no driver behind the wheel, the passenger seat is occupied by a safety operator who “has a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy