Are you positioned to succeed in the non-QM market?. Over the last year, the market has enjoyed a growth surge and now four experts have gathered on MPA TV to discuss where it stands and how you can make the most of the product. Keith Lind, of Acra Lending, John Jeanmonod, of Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions, Shane Colson, of FundLoans, and Will Fisher, of LoanStream Mortgage, examine COVID's impact on the market, what affect the end of a refinance boom will have, how to overcome the product's negative perceptions and the starting point for brokers wishing to reach non-QM borrowers.