Junction City, KS

No injuries were reported in an accident on U.S. 77

JC Post
 3 days ago
Deputies responded to a non-injury accident on U.S. 77 Highway at mile marker 164 at 1:25 p.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Roger Bennett, Junction City, was traveling south on U.S. 77 in a 2003 Dodge Ram when he attempted to pass several vehicles. Ariel Lamas was traveling south on U.S. 77 and went to pass a slow moving vehicle, but failed to see the Dodge Ram that was currently passing them and sideswiped it, causing moderate damage.

Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

