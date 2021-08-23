No injuries were reported in an accident on U.S. 77

Deputies responded to a non-injury accident on U.S. 77 Highway at mile marker 164 at 1:25 p.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Roger Bennett, Junction City, was traveling south on U.S. 77 in a 2003 Dodge Ram when he attempted to pass several vehicles. Ariel Lamas was traveling south on U.S. 77 and went to pass a slow moving vehicle, but failed to see the Dodge Ram that was currently passing them and sideswiped it, causing moderate damage.