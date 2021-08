*** A HEAT ADVISORY has been extended for much of the state, it now runs through Friday evening due to the brutal combo of heat and high humidity***. Under a mostly sunny sky, and as expected, temperatures across CT were even hotter than yesterday. The mercury hit the upper 80s to lower 90s at the shoreline (in fact, 2° from the record at Bridgeport where the high was 92); inland many communities peaked between 90 and 95 (94 was the official high at Bradley Int’l Airport, where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area). This is the 7th time this month and 23rd time this year to hit or eclipse 90!