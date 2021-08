The Biden administration has announced that it will now automatically erase student loan debts of more than 320,000 Americans who have severe and permanent disabilities. According to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, eligible borrowers will no longer need to apply for the relief as they will already be identified through a data match with the Social Security Administration. Based on the data collected in June, there are over 323,000 people whose student loans totaling $5.8 billion will be wiped out.