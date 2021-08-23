Cancel
Florida State

Prowling man caught with his pants down outside of Florida woman’s home

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of exposing himself to a woman last week was caught over the weekend with his pants down outside of her bedroom window, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deltona resident Francisco Javier Orozco-Gutierrez, 37, was arrested after a short chase around the corner of the home on Saturday, deputies said.

Investigators had been working on the case since Monday after the victim reported a man had been knocking on her bedroom window and exposing himself to her at her sliding glass door.

A public safety alert was posted by the sheriff’s office about the incident as deputies searched for the man.

Another resident on the same street reported someone knocking at their front door at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies said.

The original victim also told deputies that someone had loudly knocked on her rear sliding glass door for several minutes on Thursday night but she was too scared to go look out of her windows.

While deputies were surveilling the woman’s home on Saturday night, they saw Orozco-Gutierrez peeking into the woman’s window. A deputy saw him allegedly peek inside her window then move to another window before crouching down with his pants around his knees.

Orozco-Gutierrez is facing charges of indecent exposure, voyeurism, stalking, loitering or prowling, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies reportedly found a crack pipe in the immediate area where Orozco-Gutierrez was taken into custody, according to WFTV.

He is being held on a $33,000 bond.

