Old Navy no longer separating women's plus-size clothing

By Kelly Hayes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO - Old Navy is no longer keeping a separate section for women’s plus-size clothing in its stores. Instead, the retailer is offering all of its women’s sizing together — and for the same price — in an effort to "redefine size inclusion." All 1,200 Old Navy locations now...

Comments / 6

At the end of 2018, Old Navy’s top executive, Sonia Syngal, told her merchandising team to rethink the brand’s plus-size department. Almost nothing was off limits. “I want you to figure out plus,” Alison Partridge Stickney, the retailer’s head of women’s merchandising, said in recounting her conversation with Syngal. “It made sense. The market data tells you there’s this opportunity. Obviously, we were missing something.”

Comments / 6

