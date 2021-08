I’m sorry, but I’ve got to be a bit of a downer here. Our climate is ruined. We’ve failed to put in place any of the necessary measures to combat it, from carbon taxes to higher pollution restrictions. Now, it’s about mitigating the effects of our misuse of this planet. The most publicly seen of those measures is the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. But what happens when those massive EV batteries go bad? How do we keep those toxic components from leaching into our already ruined environment? And can we recycle them?