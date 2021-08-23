O-Zone: Calm, cool, collected

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. IYHO, which QBs, RBs and WRs do you think will make the final roster?. Best guess, and this is very much only a guess: Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard and Gardner Minshew II; running backs James Robinson, Carlos Hyde, Travis Etienne Jr. and Devine Ozigbo; wide receivers DJ Chark Jr., Marvin Jones Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr., Phillip Dorsett II, Laquon Treadwell and Jamal Agnew. Remember, too: With 16 practice-squad players, and with veterans now allowed on the practice squad, the "53-man roster" is not necessarily the end-all measuring point anymore. And it sure doesn't mean released/waived players are done with the Jaguars. Many players who don't make the "53" will be on the Jaguars' roster on and off throughout the season. Either way, those are my best guesses. And they're only guesses.
