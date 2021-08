OLEAN — Just like many other organizations around the country, Mercy Flight had to downsize its open house in June 2020 due to COVID-19. This year, though the public health threat is still ongoing, Mercy Flight is prepared to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Mercy Flight organization, based in Buffalo, at the Louis A. Magnano Mercy Flight Hangar at Olean General Hospital on Sept. 12, from 1 to 5 p.m.