As the Cleveland Cavaliers have finished their stint in Las Vegas Summer League, the vibe feels off amongst fans. In lieu of being excited about what the future holds after strong showings from key young players like Isaac Okoro or Evan Mobley, there’s overwhelming angst. There’s also a lit bit of FOMO with Jalen Green lighting up everyone on the court, Cleveland included. But, he was never going to be a Cavalier. According to sources, the Rockets promised Green they’d select him barring the opportunity to trade up to no. 1 to take Cade Cunningham. If that were to happen then Green would’ve likely become a Detroit Piston instead.