Daniel Sloss heading to the Pageant

Update: Toadies is postponing its "Rubberneck" tour dates including the Oct. 6 show at the Pageant. Rescheduled dates are coming and are expected to be for 2022. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce that we have made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming 'Rubberneck' tour due to health and safety concerns. COVID-19’s Delta variant, besides being highly contagious, has also overwhelmed hospitals in many areas, including our home state of Texas. With so many unknowns, COVID-19’s surging numbers, and hospital shortages, we felt that the safest thing for us to do is postpone our tour. This was a choice made out of an abundance of caution for our crew, venue staff and especially our fans.