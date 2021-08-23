Cancel
Music

Daniel Sloss heading to the Pageant

By Kevin C. Johnson
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Daniel Sloss comes to the Pageant with a concert on Oct. 17. The show is a stop on his “Hubris” tour. Kai Humphries is also on the bill. Show time is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49.50.$59.50 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com. Get more information at thepageant.com. The...

www.stltoday.com

Daniel Sloss
#Thepageant Com
