Asmongold has long been one of the most popular and vocal gaming content creators on Twitch and YouTube, particularly when it comes to his "World of Warcraft" and "Final Fantasy 14" gameplay videos. The streamer has also never shied away from letting people know how he feels about the latest trends in gaming and his views on the industry at large. However, it seems that level of authenticity has become much harder for the streamer to maintain recently, and Asmongold's recent comments suggest that this could ultimately lead him to retreat from streaming altogether.