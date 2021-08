Most avid mobile gamers would probably have used or at least heard of TapTap, the game distributor for Android devices. The game store of XD Inc. has now support from ByteDance Ltd, known for working on TikTok and Alibaba Group Holdings, the popular e-commerce company that has put some work into the store on the global end. However, it looks like at this point, XD Inc. is putting even more focus into the global gaming market would mean more profit.