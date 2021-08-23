Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate change is an infrastructure problem - map of electric vehicle chargers shows one reason why

By Paul N. Edwards
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Most of America’s 107,000 gas stations can fill several cars every five or 10 minutes at multiple pumps. Not so for electric vehicle chargers – at least not yet. Today the U.S. has around 43,000 public EV charging stations, with about 106,000 outlets. Each outlet can charge only one vehicle at a time, and even fast-charging outlets take an hour to provide 180-240 miles’ worth of charge; most take much longer.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jennifer Granholm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Electric Power#Infrastructure#Renewable Energy#Ev#Stanford University#American#Ups#Princeton University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Carsetftrends.com

Half of U.S. Vehicles Sold to Be Electric by 2030

By 2030, half of all cars and light trucks sold in America could be electric, hydrogen-fueled, or plug-in hybrid, as reported the Wall Street Journal. Of those meeting at the White House last Friday were Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., and Stellantics NV, the maker of Chrysler. The initiative will fund supply-chain research and development, and manufacturing. Additionally, the automakers have asked for purchase incentives as well as national electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.
Politicswtxl.com

The bipartisan infrastructure plan aims to kickstart electric vehicles

President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan includes $7.5 billion to build out a national network of 500,000 EV charging stations. This new funding will help the U.S. start moving toward Biden’s goal of electric vehicles accounting for half of all new car sales by 2030, but experts tell Newsy this federal funding will likely not be enough to kick EV adoption into high gear.
Environmentecowatch.com

Study Warns 'Blue Hydrogen' Funded in Bipartisan Plan More Polluting Than Coal

While celebrated as a climate victory by the Biden administration, the large infrastructure bill passed in the U.S. Senate this week includes billions of dollars of funding toward "blue hydrogen," which new research published Thursday finds is more polluting than coal. The $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure package passed Tuesday includes...
EnvironmentGreat Lakes Now

Waste-To-Energy Tech Could Slash U.S. Water Sector Carbon Emissions, But Its Potential Remains Underdeveloped

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
CarsNature.com

Electric cars and batteries: how will the world produce enough?

You have full access to this article via your institution. The age of the electric car is upon us. Earlier this year, the US automobile giant General Motors announced that it aims to stop selling petrol-powered and diesel models by 2035. Audi, based in Germany, plans to stop producing such vehicles by 2033. Many other automotive multinationals have issued similar road maps. Suddenly, major carmakers’ foot-dragging on electrifying their fleets is turning into a rush for the exit.
Environmentedf.org

Carbon removal tech could help us draw down historic pollution and go beyond net-zero. But it needs the right policy.

This blog was co-authored by Maureen Lackner, Manager for Economics & Policy at EDF. This EDF working paper explores policy tools that federal policymakers could use to quickly and responsibly begin deployment of Direct Air Capture facilities, one of several possible carbon removal approaches that could help get the U.S. to net-negative emissions, alongside essential measures to slash pollution.
IndustryNBC Miami

These Electric Submarines Map the Seafloor to Make Way for Wind Power

A start-up called Bedrock has developed electric, autonomous submarines and software that map the seafloor to help identify sites that are suited for offshore wind farms. The U.S. has been a global laggard in offshore wind power, with just one active facility that started commercial operations in 2016. However, the...
Energy Industrywri.org

6 Ways Large Energy Buyers  Can Transform the US Electrical Grid 

The latest science shows that preventing the worst effects of climate change will require shifting to 100% carbon-free energy sources well before mid-century. President Biden set a goal of reaching 100% clean electricity by 2035 in the United States, and the new budget reconciliation package includes a Clean Electricity Payment Program, tax incentives and other power sector policies designed to help achieve that. Large energy buyers like companies and cities — who use more than half of the electricity generated in the United States — will be critical for the needed transition.
Energy IndustryPosted by
IBTimes

Climate Change: Global Electric Power Surges Past Pre-Pandemic Levels

Electric emissions levels have exceeded their pre-pandemic levels, according to new research by the London-based environmental think tank Ember. Ember has found emissions were 5% higher in the first six months of 2021 than they were in the first six months of 2019. The report stated that “no country has yet achieved a truly ‘green recovery’ for their power sector.” But it did note that the U.S., European Union, Japan, and South Korea have achieved some reductions.
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

The First Delivery of 'Green Steel' Suggests Its Future Is Not Far Off

'Green steel' might sound like an oxymoron, but it's a phrase you're bound to be hearing a lot more of in the next few years. On Wednesday, the world's first, carbon-free steel was delivered to the truck-maker AB Volvo in Sweden. It's only a trial run, and, admittedly, a bit of a media stunt, but Volvo says it has ordered the materials to start production on a new fleet of green steel vehicles. According to SSAB, the Swedish steelmaker responsible for the green steel, the ribbon-cutting event is an "important step towards a completely fossil-free value chain from mine to finished steel." HYBRIT, or Hydrogen...
Small BusinessWestport News

Opinion: Politicians Are Rushing a Transition to Electric Vehicles and Small Businesses Will Pay for It

Small business owners beware: From California to Minnesota to Washington, D.C., governments are pushing policies to eventually eliminate gas-powered vehicles and subsidize the electric car market. For consumers and small businesses alike, the consequences will be higher prices, rising taxes, and fewer transportation options to fit our needs. These policies...
Technologymakeuseof.com

Is Your Electric Vehicle Charger a Security Risk?

People are increasingly interested in owning electric vehicles (EVs). They like the idea of plugging a car into a charging station rather than budgeting for the fluctuating costs of fuel. However, recent research indicates that EV security has some potentially dangerous flaws. So what's the problem with EV chargers? How...
Energy IndustryThe Verge

Battery power capacity in the US grew big time in 2020

2020 was a big year for big batteries in the US, which is crucial for getting grids to run on more renewable energy. Power capacity — a measure of how much power a battery can instantly discharge — for large-scale batteries grew at an unprecedented pace in the US last year, according to an annual report released this week by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Comments / 0

Community Policy