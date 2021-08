Stranger Things is one of Netflix's most popular original series, but so much time has passed since the release of Season 3 back in July 2019 that several other series have become smash hits and dominated the streamer. With more than two years since the third season finale cliffhanger, only a couple of teasers' worth of footage, repeated delays, and no confirmation of when it will premiere, fans haven't had too much to go on. Now, however, executive producer Shawn Levy has dropped some exciting comments that raise the question: could Season 4 premiere with new cast members earlier than we thought?