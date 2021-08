Senior outside linebacker Adam Anderson is being looked at as an immediate replacement for former Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari. Last season, Ojulari led the SEC in sacks with 8.5 while Anderson finished in the league's top five for the category. However, working in a loaded outside linebacker room, Anderson's role didn't get nearly as many opportunities as a player of his caliber, a former five-star and No. 1-ranked outside linebacker out of high school, might expect to get. That's only made him even readier to success in 2021.