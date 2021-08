The newly inaugurated governor of New York is committed to expediently filling regulatory positions to implement marijuana legalization in the state, her office says. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), who replaced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) this week after he resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal, was supportive of the legislature’s passage of the adult-use legalization bill this year. While her predecessor faced criticism as negotiations with lawmakers on potential appointments stalled, the new governor is now talking the helm and discussing how to move the process forward with leaders.