Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Preseason Week 2: Zach Wilson gives Jets hope

By Randy Gurzi
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Jets have hope with Zach Wilson while other rookie quarterbacks made their own claims and caused movement in our latest 2021 NFL Power Rankings. Rookie NFL quarterbacks have been the biggest story of the 2021 preseason and that continued in the second week of action. Trey Lance made more splash plays, Mac Jones battled to make a case to start over Cam Newton and Justin Fields made Matt Nagy look silly for adamantly sticking with Andry Dalton. But Zach Wilson with the New York Jets is turning more heads.

nflspinzone.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

132K+
Followers
324K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Power Rankings#Jets#American Football#Nfl Power Rankings#The Detroit Lions#Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance & Mac Jones After 2 Preseason Games

NFL Daily brings you our preseason rookie quarterback rankings, presented by Magic Spoon! The healthy and delicious cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat. Where will the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields rank? After the first two games of the NFL preseason we’ve finally seen these rookie quarterbacks in action with their new teams. So far Justin Fields and Zach Wilson have impressed with the Bears and Jets in the first two weeks rejuvenating their fan bases. Mac Jones has been consistent as Trey Lance and Trevor Lawrence have had up and down games.
NFLCBS Sports

NFL rookie grades heading into final preseason games: Zach Wilson head of class, Trevor Lawrence gets 'C+'

It could just be me -- the 2021 NFL preseason feels more captivating than any I can remember. Maybe we were taking exhibition games for granted and miss them after we went without the preseason last year? This August, we've gotten five first-round rookie quarterbacks on display, a trio of top 10 receivers splitting out wide, and a loads of anticipation for a plethora of other marquee draft choices. As a draft analyst, it's been glorious.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tony Romo Compares Jets QB Zach Wilson To NFL Legend

The Zach Wilson hype train is off and running. Former NFL great Tony Romo is the latest to offer high praise for the Jets‘ rookie. The Jets took Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, surpassing Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones in the process. It was a risky gamble. Wilson played mostly mediocre competition his entire collegiate career at BYU. And Fields and Jones were both safer prospects. But the Jets pulled the trigger nonetheless.
NFLNBC Sports

Zach Wilson has quiet night in Jets debut

Quarterback Zach Wilson got his first taste of NFL game action on Saturday night against the Giants and the Jets didn’t ask too much of their first-round pick. Wilson was 6-of-9 for 63 yards while playing the first two offensive possessions of the night. The Jets kicked a field goal to cap their first drive and had a first down in Giants territory wiped out by an offensive pass interference penalty on their second.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

QB Power Rankings: Top 32 quarterbacks from Patrick Mahomes to Zach Wilson

No single position in football has a greater influence on a team’s success (or failure) than the quarterback. There’s no disputing that. But which signal-caller is the best? That’s where the great quarterback rankings debate emerges. With modern-day analytics and a good old-fashioned eye test, I look to answer that very question with these QB power rankings.
NFLchatsports.com

Zach Wilson’s preseason start obliterates those of previous NY Jets QBs

Zach Wilson‘s New York Jets career is off to a red-hot start. He has enjoyed back-to-back sharp performances to kick off his NFL preseason career. Yes, it’s only preseason. That disclaimer applies to every discussion about production and performance in the NFL preseason, but nevertheless, analyzing the preseason can still...
NFLchatsports.com

There's no doubt Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson has an NFL-ready arm

Arm strength is not the most important attribute an NFL quarterback can have. But it sure can help to have a cannon. We don't know yet if New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson can play. He has looked fine against the two preseason vanilla defenses he has faced. He was good at BYU. But we'll have to wait for the regular season to see what the No. 2 overall pick is made of.
NFLdistrictchronicles.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson Tops Ranks for First-Round Rookie QBs

That was none other than New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson. PFF analyst Sam Monson wrote the article ranking the rookie quarterbacks, which included Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, and of course Wilson. Here’s what Monson had to say about the BYU product’s first NFL action. “Wilson...

Comments / 0

Community Policy