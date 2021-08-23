NFL Power Rankings, Preseason Week 2: Zach Wilson gives Jets hope
The New York Jets have hope with Zach Wilson while other rookie quarterbacks made their own claims and caused movement in our latest 2021 NFL Power Rankings. Rookie NFL quarterbacks have been the biggest story of the 2021 preseason and that continued in the second week of action. Trey Lance made more splash plays, Mac Jones battled to make a case to start over Cam Newton and Justin Fields made Matt Nagy look silly for adamantly sticking with Andry Dalton. But Zach Wilson with the New York Jets is turning more heads.nflspinzone.com
