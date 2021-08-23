Italy - once overwhelmed by COVID-19 - turns to a health pass and stricter measures to contain virus
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Cases of COVID-19 are surging around the world, but the course of the pandemic varies widely from country to country. To provide you with a global view as we approach a year and a half since the official declaration of the pandemic, editors from The Conversation around the world commissioned articles looking at specific countries and where they are now in combating the pandemic.www.stamfordadvocate.com
Comments / 0