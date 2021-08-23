Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Moesif secures $12M to provide user behavior insights on API usage

By Christine Hall
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco-based startup is adding to its capital raise Monday with the announcement of a $12 million Series A round led by David Sacks and Arra Malekzadeh of Craft Ventures. Existing investor Merus Capital, which led Moesif’s $3.5 million seed round in 2019, also participated in the round, bringing the company’s total raise to $15.5 million, Moesif co-founder and CEO Derric Gilling told TechCrunch.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Apis#Api#Merus Capital#Moesif Co Founder#Techcrunch#Ups#Tomorrow Io#Craft Ventures#Crafts#Saas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessTechCrunch

Zendesk acquires AI automation startup Cleverly to advance customer service

Financial terms of the deal are not being publicly disclosed at this time and Cleverly has not been entirely public about the size of its funding. Founded in 2019, Cleverly is based in Lisbon, Portugal and, according to its site, has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme.
EconomyTechCrunch

Workstream’s text-based recruitment tool gets a $48M bet from BOND and beyond

Since 2017, San Francisco-based Workstream has been working on an answer to recruitment for the hourly worker. The subset of employees are in high demand right now by employers managing high turnover, as the labor market evolves amid the pandemic. These tailwinds in mind, Workstream announced today that it has landed a new round of financing to scale its recruitment efforts.
TechnologySearchengine Journal

3 Ways Edge SEO Can Improve the Enterprise Ecommerce Experience

Working with and optimizing large ecommerce websites comes with two major challenges: acquiring users through organic search, then converting those visitors. While conversion might not strictly fall into the realms of SEO, unless the traffic we bring to the client’s website converts and helps them meet their objectives, it may as well not exist.
SoftwareBeta News

3 ways to streamline your document processing with AI

While Artificial Intelligence (AI) has gained traction with enterprises in other industries, insurance providers have been slower to adopt. In 2016, research by Deloitte noted that less than 2 percent of insurance companies were currently investing in artificial intelligence technologies. This same research noted that overall funding in AI development...
Beauty & FashionTechCrunch

Are B2B SaaS marketers getting it wrong?

“Solutions,” “cutting-edge,” “scalable” and “innovative” are just a sample of the overused jargon lurking around every corner of the techverse, with SaaS marketers the world over seemingly singing from the same hymn book. Sadly for them, new research has proven that such jargon-heavy copy — along with unclear features and...
SoftwareSDTimes.com

No-code cloud orchestration redefines application development

Technology advances, over the past decade, have emboldened us to take on projects and processes that would normally seem way beyond the scope of our skill sets. We are now equipped with digitized tools that enable us to fulfill many of our DIY desires. The drive to possess autonomy, self-sufficiency, greater productivity and customization in our home and work life has led to digital transformations that are shaping our corporate environments.
TechnologyTechCrunch

To prevent cyberattacks, the government should limit the scope of a software bill of materials

An SBOM is the full list of every item that’s needed to build an application. It enumerates all parts, including open-source software (OSS) dependencies (direct), transitive OSS dependencies (indirect), open-source packages, vendor agents, vendor application programming interfaces (APIs) and vendor software development kits. Software developers and vendors often create products...
ComputersTechCrunch

Job offer management platform Compa emerges from stealth with $3.9M

Enter Compa. The offer management platform provides “deal desk” software for recruiters to more easily manage their compensation strategies to create and communicate offers that are easy to understand and are unbiased. Charlie Franklin, co-founder and CEO of Compa, told TechCrunch it was frustrating to lose a candidate at the...
EconomyTimes Union

For the 2nd Time, Insights to Behavior Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1,134 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 429 Percent

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 26, 2021. Inc. Magazine revealed last week that Insights to Behavior is No. 1,134 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
SoftwareTechCrunch

Otter.ai expands automatic transcription assistant to Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Cisco Webex

The Otter Assistant automatically joins calendared meetings and records, takes notes and shares transcriptions with meeting participants. If a user decides to skip a meeting altogether, they catch up on the discussion through the recorded notes afterwards. The tool can also help in instances where you have overlapping meetings or larger meetings where only a portion of them are relevant to you.
Cell PhonesCredit Union Times

Security, Features Equally Valuable to Mobile App Users

If they want to avoid being cancelled, mobile app makers must make security a top priority, according to a new report from Appdome, a mobile integration platform provider based in Redwood City, Calif. The results of Appdome’s 2021 Mobile Consumer Survey of 10,000 global mobile consumers demonstrated the importance of...
BusinessTechCrunch

Level AI lands $13M Series A to build conversational intelligence for customer service

Today the company launched publicly, while announcing a $13 million Series A led by Battery Ventures, with help from seed investors Eniac and Village Global as well as some unnamed angels. Battery’s Neeraj Agrawal will be joining the startup’s board under the terms of the agreement. The company reports it has now raised $15 million, including an earlier $2 million seed.
BusinessTechCrunch

Cribl raises $200M to help enterprises do more with their data

Enter Cribl. The San Francisco-based company is developing an “open ecosystem of data” for enterprises that utilizes unified data pipelines, called “observability pipelines,” to parse and route any type of data that flows through a corporate IT system. Users can then choose their own analytics tools and storage destinations like Splunk, Datadog and Exabeam, but without becoming dependent on a vendor.
BusinessTechCrunch

Accel leads $18M Series A for Knoetic, a startup that wants to make HR professionals’ lives easier with software

For the unacquainted, chief people officers are also known as heads of human resources, or HR. Accel led the financing, which notably also included participation from over 100 angel investors, including a number of executives, VCs and former and current chief people officers (CPOs) of companies such as Mozilla, Pinterest, Gusto, Box, Twilio, Fitbit, Kickstarter, Looker, Hired and GitHub.
ComputersTechCrunch

Bodo.ai secures $14M, aims to make Python better at handling large-scale data

Python is one of the top programming languages used among artificial intelligence and machine learning developers and data scientists, but as Behzad Nasre, co-founder and CEO of Bodo.ai, points out, it is challenging to use when handling large-scale data. Bodo.ai, headquartered in San Francisco, was founded in 2019 by Nasre...
BusinessTechCrunch

Elastic acquisition spree continues as it acquires security startup CMD

CMD‘s technology provides runtime security for cloud infrastructure, helping organizations gain better visibility into processes that are running. The startup was founded in 2016 and has raised $21.6 million in funding to date. The company’s last round was a $15 million Series B that was announced in 2019, led by GV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy