Students are returning to school with anxiety, grief and gaps in social skills - will there be enough school mental health resources?

By: Francesca Varallo Sims, PsyD (Director of Education and Training, Baptist and Wolfson Children’s Behavioral Health) – COVID-19 has affected people from all demographics across the Northeast Florida region, the country, and even the world. While the pandemic has certainly been challenging physically, mentally and emotionally for everyone, multiple studies have shown the virus and its effects have disproportionately affected the Black community. This could be attributed, at least in part, to various social determinants of health like economic stability, access to quality health care, and education, as well as environmental and community factors, including structural racism and discrimination.