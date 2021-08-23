Get to Know Your Orange Man: #21, WR Kendall Long

Hometown: Lexington, S.C. 2020 stats: Syracuse.com pointed out some reported numbers from The State that said Long caught 28 passes for 432 yards and six scores last year. 2021 projections: Long would probably redshirt this year for the Syracuse Orange. But at the same time, there’s inexperience at receiver and it seems like anyone could potentially break out. Hopefully this staff provides a lot of opportunities for new and returning players to do that.