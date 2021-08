Bray Wyatt has very good reason to feel left out and betrayed by the company of WWE and all of those who made the choice to let such a great star who still has so much ahead of them go such as Bray Wyatt. Bray may not have chosen where to go just yet as he must wait out his 90 day no compete per the WWE, but surely there is no looking back now for Bray as he wants to just move forward. Ric Flair Breaks Silence On Affair Photo Rumor.