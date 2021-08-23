Winning tips for ESPN's 2021 AFL Footy Finals Challenge
Welcome to ESPN Australia's footy contest for the 2021 AFL finals series: Footy Finals Challenge!. What is it? It's a free-to-play game, where you take a few minutes to answer a series of questions related to the upcoming AFL finals series, which starts on Friday, Aug. 27, and ends with the Grand Final on Saturday, Sep. 25. You can play against your friends, family and coworkers, while also trying to climb the overall leaderboard for a chance to win a prize worth $1,000.www.espn.com
Comments / 0