Winning tips for ESPN's 2021 AFL Footy Finals Challenge

Landskrona will take on Malmo in the second quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malmo at Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo on Friday. Despite starting their ECS T10 Malmo campaign with three losses, Landskrona turned things around and went on to win their next five matches on the bounce. With 10 points, they finished second in Group B. Malmo, meanwhile, have had a topsy-turvy ride in the ECS T10 Malmo. With three wins and four losses from their eight group stage matches, they finished third.