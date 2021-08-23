Cancel
NFL

Malik Taylor Is Becoming A Problem

By Cheesehead TV
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen this training camp began, the wide receiver unit for the Packers looked pretty straightforward. You had Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and rookie Amari Rodgers as locks. If you choose to keep six, Devin Funchess and Equanimeous St. Brown would compete for that spot. After that, you pick two or three to fit comfortably on to the practice squad among Malik Taylor, Reggie Begelton, Juwann Winfree and Chris Blair.

