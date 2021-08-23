Plains, Georgia names new street for Rosalynn Carter

PLAINS, Ga. — Rosalynn Carter got a new honor this weekend with a new street named after her.

The former first lady was on hand for the ceremony in Plains, Georgia where they named the road that stretches past her childhood home: the Rosalynn Carter Trail.

The honor comes just a couple days after her 94th birthday.

Rosalynn wasn’t done there - she later volunteered with Second Harvest, Maranatha Baptist Church, students from Georgia South Western State University with a food drive.

