Kodak Black Says He Was on Boxer Gervonta Davis’ Plane When It Crashed

The beef between Kodak Black and his former Sniper Gang artist Jackboy is brewing once again. The two Pompano Beach, Fla. natives' beef became public once again on Friday (Aug. 27), starting when Kodak went on Instagram Live and talked about his issue with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. In the clip, Kodak claimed NBA YoungBoy was on the verge of signing with Sniper Gang until issues popped up between the two rappers. He went on to partially blame Jackboy for instigating the beef, claiming Jack sent shots at NBA YoungBoy via Kodak's Instagram while Kodak was behind bars. "[Jackboy] was posting on my shit while I was in prison," Kodak revealed. "Nigga had my Instagram. Yeah, he told me he was gonna post it. So, I said, 'Aight, go ahead. You my little nigga.' [Then] he posted that lame ass shit."