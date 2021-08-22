Cancel
Kodak Black Says He Was on Boxer Gervonta Davis’ Plane When It Crashed

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kodak Black claims he was a passenger on the private flight that crashed with boxer Gervonta Davis this weekend. The South Florida rapper made the claim on Twitter early Sunday morning (Aug. 22). "I Was On Dat Jet Wit @Gervontaa," Kodak posted. He also alleged he was hurt in the...

