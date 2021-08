WHY IT RATES: Shelly Williams joins Hard Rock International with over 25 years of experience in global hospitality. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. Hard Rock International announces the selection of Shelley Williams for the role of Director of Global Sales for Meetings and Events. In this new role for Williams within the Hard Rock organization, she will draw upon more than 25 years of experience in global hospitality, including tenure with Caesars Entertainment, the Westmont Hospitality Group and the University of Windsor. Williams, an award-winning, results-driven sales and business leader, will report directly to Danielle Babilino, Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing.