TK & The Holy Know-Nothings — “Serenity Prayer”

Portland band TK & The Holy Know-Nothings are set to release their sophomore effort, “The Incredible Heat Machine,” on Oct. 15. The first single from that album is “Serenity Prayer,” which embraces undeniably throwback country sounds. The new album was recorded live (just like the band’s previous release) on stage at the OK Theatre in the Eastern Oregon town of Enterprise. Armed with clever lyrics and combined with a classic sing-a-long ethos, “Serenity Prayer” is sure to be a crowd favorite.