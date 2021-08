Reed Smith has cut 66 legal secretary roles across its U.S. and U.K. operations following the conclusion of a redundancy consultation. The firm said on Wednesday that it expects 44 legal secretaries in the U.S. and a further 22 in the U.K. to take part in voluntary redundancy programs with enhanced severance packages as it launches its so-called Connectivity Initiative. The initiative will reimagine and streamline the firm’s administrative function, resulting in the creation of executive assistant (EA) roles replacing the legal secretary roles.