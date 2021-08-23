Without Limits: Exhibition of British street artist Banksy opens Sept. 3 at Underground Atlanta
More than 25,000 tickets have already been purchased for “The Art of Banksy: Without Limits” exhibition opening at Underground Atlanta on. The exhibit is set to include more than 150 pieces, including certificated original works, reproductions of Banksy’s famed graffiti, photos, sculptures, murals, installations, digital installations and a video mapping show created specifically for the run.atlantaintownpaper.com
