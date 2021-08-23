Cancel
Bank of Israel keeps benchmark interest rate at 0.1%

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

JERUSALEM, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% for an 11th straight policy meeting on Monday as inflation revives and after economic growth bounced back in the second quarter.

All 15 economists polled by Reuters had said they expected the monetary policy committee to keep rates steady after doing so ever since cutting them from 0.25% more than a year ago.

Israel’s inflation rate rose to 1.9% in July - near the midpoint of the government’s 1%-3% annual target range - from 1.7% in June. Policymakers have said it is difficult to determine whether the revival in inflation, which turned positive in March, is transitory.

At the same time, a rapid COVID-19 vaccination rollout has led to an economic rebound, with the country largely free of virus-related restrictions. The economy grew an annualised 15.4% in the second quarter from the prior three months after a small first-quarter contraction.

The next policy move is widely expected to be a rate increase in 2022 or 2023. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

