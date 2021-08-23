Marlon Humphrey revealed at No. 38 on the NFL Top 100 list

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple reports said Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey left the practice field early Tuesday with an apparent groin injury. Though ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley said Humphrey limped off the field after falling to the ground. Though it may have looked serious, a source told Hensley it was a mild strain. He isn’t expected Small correction: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is dealing with mild strain and not considered serious. Humphrey was injured about an hour into today’s practice. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 17, 2021 The Baltimore Sun’s Jonas Shaffer said he was in clear pain. Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey left practice early with an apparent core/groin injury. He turned to stay in phase with WR Jaylon Moore in a one-on-one and fell to the ground. He limped to the locker room in clear pain. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 17, 2021 The 25-year-old Humphrey is added to a growing list of injured Ravens thus far in training camp. Humphrey has been one of the more durable players in the Ravens secondary over the course of his career, playing in all but three games since being selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.