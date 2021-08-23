Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Marlon Humphrey revealed at No. 38 on the NFL Top 100 list

By Joshua Reed
baltimorebeatdown.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter another Pro Bowl season where he led the league in forced fumbles as a defensive back, Baltimore Ravens’ cornerback Marlon Humphrey was voted to the NFL Top 100 list by his peers for a second consecutive time. Humphrey’s contemporaries around the league praised him for his ability to not...

www.baltimorebeatdown.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Top 100#Panthers#Titans#American Football#The Detroit Lions#New Orleans Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reveals why he hasn’t gotten COVID-19 vaccine

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has now spent two different stints on the COVID-19 list after also missing time last season due to a positive test. After 10 days sidelined, the Ravens star returned to training camp on Saturday and recently spoke on why he still hasn’t gotten vaccinated, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:
NFLchatsports.com

Everyone is raving about the Ravens’ new coaches

A few days have passed since training camp started for all 32 teams around the NFL. The biggest piece of news surrounding the Ravens has been the absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson. While keeping tabs on observations surrounding the team’s practices, a theme has started to occur: Baltimore’s new coaches are receiving a ton of praise.
NFLUSA Today

Ravens sign wide receiver, waive defensive end

The Baltimore Ravens have had their depth tested early during 2021 training camp due to absences and injuries. They team has been hit especially hard at the wide receiver position, where Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, and Miles Boykin have all dealt with or are dealing with some type of injury.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Is Lamar Jackson playing tonight vs. the Panthers?

Is Lamar Jackson playing tonight when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason? After the Ravens took an extended look at their backup quarterbacks in Week 1, could this week be Jackson’s return to the field for the first time since January?
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Announce Significant Lamar Jackson News

Lamar Jackson is back. The Baltimore Ravens activated the superstar dual-threat quarterback from the COVID-19 list on Friday. The Ravens have been without their franchise quarterback for over a week now. Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 in late July and has missed each one of Baltimore’s practices ever since. It’s been a significant loss for the Ravens who were hoping to hit the ground running at the start of training camp.
NFLPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker would be ‘surprised’ if rookie Jake Verity doesn’t make another team’s 53-man roster

Jake Verity is a kicker who won’t miss. The way Justin Tucker sees it, Verity’s a can’t-miss kicker, too. The undrafted rookie hit a 44-yard field-goal attempt in the Ravens’ win Saturday over the Carolina Panthers, his third make from 40-plus yards in as many tries this preseason, and he’ll enter Saturday’s preseason finale against the Washington Football Team as a potential trade chip. ...
NFLnumberfire.com

Lamar Jackson talking to Ravens doctors about COVID-19 vaccine

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he's talking to team doctors and "learning" about the COVID-19 vaccine. Jackson resumed practicing on Sunday after missing the Ravens' first two weeks of training camp with his second positive COVID-19 test in the past eight months. "I just got off the COVID list," said Jackson. "I got to talk to my team doctors and try to see how they feel about it, keep learning as much as I can about it, and we'll go from there." Jackson would carry considerably less risk in fantasy drafts if he decides to get vaccinated before the season. Per Fantasy Football Calculator, Jackson's current ADP is QB4 at 5.01 in 12-team PPR formats.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens have 7 Fantasy Players in ESPN’s “Draftable 192”

With the 2021 NFL season being only two weeks away, ESPN has released its annual list of “The 192” that should be rostered in each Fantasy Football league. Just like last year, the Ravens finished with seven players on the list. *All Fantasy Stats are PPR*. No. 36: Running back...
NFLPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens WR Sammy Watkins’ injury not ‘serious’; QB Trace McSorley resumes throwing

Two weeks ago, Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins was dominating training camp practices and was one of the team’s only projected starting wideouts without an injury. Now, Watkins is also dealing with an injury and has missed the past four practices. However, coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Watkins, 28, is “OK” and what’s kept him out of practice this week is “not a serious injury.” ...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Injury Diagnosis Is In For Marlon Humphrey

Humphrey was participating in a one-on-one drill when he slipped, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He had a tough time getting up and eventually limped his way to the locker room. The All-Pro didn’t return to practice. “Ravens Pro Bowl CB Marlon Humphrey left practice early after appearing...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Marlon Humphrey dealing with mild strain after exiting practice early

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey exited Tuesday’s practice early, but it sounds like he avoided a major injury. According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Humphrey has a mild strain that is not considered serious. Humphrey went down about an hour into Tuesday’s session after covering receiver Jaylon Moore during a one-on-one drill.
NFLPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey Leaves Practice With Groin Strain

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple reports said Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey left the practice field early Tuesday with an apparent groin injury. Though ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley said Humphrey limped off the field after falling to the ground. Though it may have looked serious, a source told Hensley it was a mild strain. He isn’t expected Small correction: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is dealing with mild strain and not considered serious. Humphrey was injured about an hour into today’s practice. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 17, 2021 The Baltimore Sun’s Jonas Shaffer said he was in clear pain. Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey left practice early with an apparent core/groin injury. He turned to stay in phase with WR Jaylon Moore in a one-on-one and fell to the ground. He limped to the locker room in clear pain. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 17, 2021 The 25-year-old Humphrey is added to a growing list of injured Ravens thus far in training camp. Humphrey has been one of the more durable players in the Ravens secondary over the course of his career, playing in all but three games since being selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens DL Derek Wolfe is OK after collision during practice with Panthers; CB Marlon Humphrey dealing with muscle strain

After a physical first day of practice against the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said his team emerged injury-free. There were a few tense moments, however, including a collision that knocked defensive lineman Derek Wolfe on his back for a few minutes while an athletic trainer tended to him. He eventually got up and walked to the sideline under his own power, ...
NFLpressboxonline.com

Next In Line: Can Marlon Humphrey Rise To Level Of Ravens’ Defensive Greats?

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster caught the pass over the middle near the Steelers’ 45-yard line in overtime, but before he could turn upfield, Marlon Humphrey sized him up, and with a move that has become his trademark, Humphrey punched the ball out of Smith-Schuster’s hands. Humphrey took Smith-Schuster to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy