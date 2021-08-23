Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wix.com (WIX) Thoughts on Guidance After Meeting with IR - Guggenheim

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Guggenheim analyst Kenneth Wong reiterated a Buy rating and $260.00 price target on Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) after meeting with the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wix Com#Ir Guggenheim#Wix#Streetinsider Com Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Upgrades Zoom Video (ZM) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall upgraded Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Downgrades Pentair (PNR) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst C. Stephen Tusa, Jr downgraded Pentair (NYSE: PNR) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $65.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Thoughts From Management Meetings - BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Bob Hopkins reiterated a Buy rating and $65.00 price target on Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) after ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UBS Starts Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) at Buy

UBS analyst William Grippin initiates coverage on Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) with a Buy rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Double Upgrades VEON Ltd (VEON) to Buy; $3.2B of Unlocked Value

(Updated - August 26, 2021 7:34 AM EDT)BofA Securities analyst Cesar Tiron upgraded VEON Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON) from Underperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Peloton Interactive (PTON) PT Raised to $135 at Needham & Company Into Earnings

Needham & Company analyst Bernie McTernan raised the price target on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) to $135.00 (from $125.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Cascadia Acquisition (CCAI) Opens at $9.87

Today's IPO for SPAC Cascadia Acquisition (NASDAQ: CCAIU) (NASDAQ: CCAI) opened for trading at $9.87 after pricing 15,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

LiveVox Holdings (LVOX) NDR Yields Several Datapoints - Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish reiterated an Overweight rating and $12.00 price target on LiveVox Holdings (NASDAQ: LVOX) after hosting ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Splunk (SPLK) PT Raised to $200 at Summit Insights After EPS Beats

Summit Insights analyst Srini Nandury raised the price target on Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) to $200.00 (from $160.00) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Intuit (INTU) PT Raised to $640 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the price target on Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) to $640.00 (from $630.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG) at Buy

Jefferies analyst John Hecht initiates coverage on AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Worksport Ltd (WKSP) Prices Upsized 3.27M Share Offering at $5.50/sh; Uplists to Nasdaq; Announces 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Worksport Ltd. (OTC: WKSP) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,272,727 units at a price to the public of $5.50 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $6.05. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 4, 2021, under the symbols "WKSP" and "WKSPW," respectively. Worksport expects to receive gross proceeds of $18.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to reflect the impact of the reverse stock split.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Selectquote (SLQT) to Sector Perform

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan downgraded Selectquote (NYSE: SLQT) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Starts Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Yaron Werber initiates coverage on Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ: IMRX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy