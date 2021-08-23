I Am a Black African Woman With Albinism & There’s Nothing “Deficient” About Me
Model and activist, Thando Hopa, sees a world filled with vibrant hues, even though the medical establishment would mark her as "melanin deficient." She lives her life balancing and embracing all of her intersectional identities as a Black African woman with albinism. This story is a part of The Melanin Edit, a platform in which Allure will explore every facet of a melanin-rich life — from the most innovative treatments for hyperpigmentation to the social and emotional realities — all while spreading Black pride.www.allure.com
