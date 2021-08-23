Cancel
Creators Behind Clash of Clans Reveal New Worldbuilding IP Everdale

By Jill Grodt
Game Informer Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe developer behind mobile hits like Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, Supercell, revealed Everdale today, an entirely new IP for the company. Set in a tranquil fantasy realm, Everdale will task its players to work together to build up their villages. The cooperative mobile game aims to be a highly social experience centered around good times and relaxing escapades rather than looting and combat. Though the game is entering beta, the team cautions players that everything they see is still a work in progress and could change throughout development.

