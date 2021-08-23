West Virginia Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2021

There is excitement in Morgantown as the West Virginia Mountaineers hope to continue to improve under head coach Neal Brown. WVU was able to finish strong in 2019, and then jumped out to a 3-1 start last year. Though the Mountaineers suffered close losses to Texas Tech and Texas on the road and were blown out by Iowa State in the regular-season finale, West Virginia was undefeated at home and staged a come-from-behind, 24-21 victory over Army in the Liberty Bowl to cap a 6-4 (4-4 Big 12) campaign and carry momentum into 2021.