‘Annette’ Is Drawing Passionately Divided Responses From Audiences, Not Entirely Unlike … The Work of Andrew Lloyd Webber?

By Charles Bramesco
Decider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a 2015 essay for LA Weekly, the critic Amy Nicholson quotes her former editor Steven Leigh Morris as ruling that “the difference between a play and a movie is an actor on a stage can say, ‘Hark, there lies the castle!’ and get away with pointing to a cardboard box.” She mentions this by way of calling out obnoxious laughers at retro repertory screenings, sniggering at the cruder production values in a ’60s B-movie that would go unremarked on in the theater. The boiled-down version of her point is that different artistic mediums come packaged with different sets of expectations, and that when a film dares to cross those lines in borrowing from other disciplines, the response can range from reverence to eye-rolling. She was talking about Mario Bava’s Hercules in the Haunted World, but her breakdown could easily be repurposed as a point of entry to the audacious, profane, polarizing enigma that is Annette.

