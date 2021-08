Clavis Faye Comeens, of Haleyville, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital. She was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church. Clavis loved her family, church and never met a stranger. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved cooking on all holidays and having her family together. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Thanks to her special friend Ruth for always being ready to go with mom and helping her.